Emma Stone Plays Jenny McCarthy in 'SNL' Spoof of 'The View'

Saturday Night Live parodied The View, with Leslie Jones playing Whoopi Goldberg, Cecily Strong playing Abby Huntsman, Kate McKinnon played Joy Behar, Melissa Villaseñor played Ana Navarro and Aidy Bryant played Meghan McCain. The evening’s host Emma Stone came in halfway through as former The View panelist Jenny McCarthy.

The sketch touched on Trump’s plans to build a border wall and Kirstjen Nielsen. “Trump Trump, what a chump,” McKinnon’s Behar said. “As the princess of Arizona, there is a crisis at the border,” Bryant’s McCain said. She also said she couldn’t be racist because her makeup artist is gay. Bryant’s McCain and McKinnon’s Behar locked in a faceoff when Bryant’s McCain said it’s her job to listen to her.

“This is The View, we are five best friends who have nothing in common,” Jones’ Goldberg said, trying to break up the fight.

Nothing like a good split screen. #SNL pic.twitter.com/K4MwyU6kGz — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2019

Stone’s McCarthy talked about the former The Voice panel’s anti-vaccinations stance. References were made to her stint as a panelist on the recent singing competition series The Masked Singer.