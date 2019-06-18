D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong to Announce Emmy Nominations

The duo will present with the TV Academy on July 16.

Finally, there’s some on-camera talent attached to the 2019 Primetime Emmys. While the annual TV awards show mulls hosting options, including going host-less like the Oscars, the TV Academy has tapped two familiar faces for the nominations announcement.

D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong will be onhand to help Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma announce the nominees on July 16 — which will be live-streamed at Emmys.com, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

“Television is the world’s premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms and delivery systems that continue to grow,” said Scherma. “We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees — programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape.

Carden, ubiquitous on TV comedy with roles on Bonding, Barry and Broad City, is perhaps best known for playing Janet on NBC’s The Good Place. Jeong presently stars (as himself) on Fox’s The Masked Singer, after roles Dr. Ken and Community.

The 71st Emmy Awards telecast will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22, on Fox. The event will be co-produced by Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted.