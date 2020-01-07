Emmy Rossum Shares First Look as Angelyne in Peacock Limited Series

Emmy Rossum is getting into character as L.A. icon Angelyne for a limited series at NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock.

The former Shameless star shared a photo of herself (which you can see below) as the self-made celebrity for the series, which she is also executive producing. Angelyne is based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story by senior writer Gary Baum. Production on the show is set to begin this month.

The show comes from Universal Content Productions, where Rossum has a first-look deal, and will follow Angelyne's life and the way she made herself famous in Los Angeles via billboards and cameos in movies and TV shows.

Rossum executive produces via her Composition 8 production company along with her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, via Esmail Corp. Esmail's manager, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content, also exec produces along with The Hollywood Reporter, Allison Miller and Lucy Tcherniak (The End of the F---ing World). Baum will be a consultant on the series.

Baum's story revealed for the first time Angelyne's real name: Renee Goldberg. The daughter of Holocaust survivors, she was born in Poland in 1950 to parents who were among the 500 to survive out of a town of 13,000. Her parents were sent to concentration camps before escaping to America and settling in L.A.'s Fairfax District. After Angelyne's mother died in 1965, her father remarried another Holocaust survivor and the family moved to Panorama City, where she attended high school. While her paper trail ends there, Angelyne soon reinvented herself as a blonde bombshell, famous simply for being famous, by appearing on billboards in Los Angeles and driving a pink Corvette around Hollywood.

The limited series is the first scripted television adaptation of a Hollywood Reporter article since the publication's reinvention as a weekly magazine and home for longform journalism.

Angelyne is one of two series Esmail has in the works at Peacock, which is set to launch in April. He's also executive producing a reboot of Battlestar Galactica with UCP, where he has an overall deal.

Peacock's scripted slate also includes updates of sitcoms Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell — which just cast Josie Totah in the lead role — drama Brave New World based on the Aldous Huxley novel, and comedy Rutherford Falls from Ed Helms and The Good Place creator Mike Schur. The streamer will also feature library content including The Office.