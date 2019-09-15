This Week in TV: Emmys, 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh,' 'American Horror Story'

The launch of BET's streaming service and the return of 'Dancing With the Stars' are also set for the week of Sept. 16.

Both on the calendar and in the TV universe, fall is arriving in the week of Sept. 16. Several fall shows — from daytime to primetime to late night — make their debuts during the week, which is capped off with the Emmy Awards marking the unofficial start of the 2019-20 season.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The 71st Primetime Emmys honor the previous season's best efforts on TV, from HBO's megahit Game of Thrones — whose final season earned a record 32 nominations — to cult favorites like Amazon's Fleabag and Pop's Schitt's Creek, the latter of which earned its first-ever noms, including one for best comedy series, for its fifth season.

The Emmys are following the lead of the Oscars by going without a host — the first time that's happened since 2003. The ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 22, on Fox.

Also on broadcast …

New: Lilly Singh becomes the first woman of color to host a network late-night show in a decade when A Little Late With Lilly Singh debuts at 1:35 a.m. Monday/Tuesday on NBC, taking over the spot formerly occupied by Last Call With Carson Daly. NBC will also air a primetime special featuring Singh at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Also new: Talker The Mel Robbins Show, game shows 25 Words or Less and America Says and courtroom show Personal Injury Court all make their debuts in syndication Monday. Check local listings for times and channels.

Returning: Dancing With the Stars (8 p.m. Monday, ABC) kicks off its 28th cycle with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek and Christie Brinkley among the cast.

Finales: Bachelor in Paradise closes its season with a three-hour finale at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ABC. America's Got Talent crowns the season 14 winner at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NBC.

On cable …

Returning: The ninth season of American Horror Story (10 p.m. Wednesday, FX) is subtitled 1984, and it is set in and takes inspiration from the golden age of slasher movies. The show looks to pack plenty of references to the likes of Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, and a host of AHS veterans are returning — though not Sarah Paulson (who makes just a guest appearance) or Evan Peters (who's sitting out the season).

Also returning: New seasons of Live Rescue (8 p.m. Monday, A&E), The Jim Jefferies Show (10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Comedy Central) and The Circus (8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Showtime).

New: USA is losing WWE Smackdown to Fox in a couple of weeks, so it's calling up another WWE show: NXT, which has previously aired exclusively on the WWE Network, makes its cable debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

On streaming …

New service: BET+, a joint venture between the ViacomCBS cable network and Tyler Perry, launches Thursday with a pair of original shows — a First Wives Club update from Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver (see a trailer below) and the ensemble comedy Bigger, executive produced by Will Packer — and about 1,000 hours of library content, including Perry's theatrical films, a selection of his stage plays and BET's past original series.

New: Indian drama The Family Man (Friday, Amazon) follows a middle-class guy (Manoj Bajpayee) who tries to balance his home life and work for an intelligence agency; crime anthology Criminal (Friday, Netflix) tells 12 stories from four different countries (France, Germany, Spain and the U.K.), with a different case to crack in each.

Returning: The second installment of Matt Groening's Disenchantment arrives Friday on Netflix.

In case you missed it …

Netflix's Unbelievable, about a sexual assault case from the point of view of both the detectives investigating it (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) and the victim (Kaitlyn Dever), is not easy subject matter. Yet the limited series is also "smart, carefully crafted and occasionally funny," anchored by three standout performances from the leads, says THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg. All eight episodes are streaming now.