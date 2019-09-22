Emmys: HBO Tops Netflix and Regains Lone Spot at the Top

Amazon finished third with 15 as the broadcast networks — save for a pair of 'Saturday Night Live' statuettes — were nearly shut out of the Primetime ceremony.

A year after HBO and Netflix tied with 23 wins — with the streamer making history as the first of its kind to at least co-lead the pack — the premium cable network reclaimed its spot alone at the top during Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmys.

Factoring in the two nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, HBO's total haul came in at 32. That bested second-place Netflix, which finished with 27, and Amazon — easily Sunday's biggest winner — with 15.

HBO entered the night with a leading 25 wins — besting Netflix by two — after both nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies. The cabler had a diverse showing of wins in multiple categories including drama winner Game of Thrones (and drama writing for Succession), limited series Chernobyl and variety entry Last Week Tonight. It's also worth noting that the premium cable network set a single-year record with 137 total nominations and trounced Netflix among total nominations by 20.

Netflix collected wins Sunday for lead actor in a limited series (for When They See Us) and trophies for Ozark, including drama directing and supporting actress.

The night's biggest winner was Amazon, which started its impressive showing with wins for the first four awards of the night before a shocking a comedy series win for Fleabag. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge also took home wins for actress in a comedy and writing in a comedy.

On the programming side, HBO finished with a one-two punch with drama Game of Thrones and limited series Chernobyl. Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finished third, followed by National Geographic's Free Solo and Amazon's Fleabag rounded out the top five.

A complete list of wins by network and program follows.

Wins by Network

HBO 32

Netflix 27

Amazon 15

National Geographic 8

NBC 7

CNN 5

FX 5

CBS 4

Fox 4

Hulu 4

VH1 4

YouTube 4

Sundance TV 3

The CW 2

ABC 1

Apple Music 1

BBC America 1

NASA TV 1

Oculus Store 1

Twitch 1

Wins by Program

Game of Thrones 12

Chernobyl 10

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8

Free Solo 7

Fleabag 6

Love, Death & Robots 5

Saturday Night Live 5

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 4

Queer Eye 4

RuPaul's Drag Race 4

Age of Sail 3

Barry 3

Russian Doll 3

State of the Union 3

The Handmaid's Tale 3

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown 2

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch 2

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 2

Our Planet 2

Ozark 2

Rent 2

Succession 2

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell 2

When They See Us 2