TV Ratings: Emmys Tumble to All-Time Low in Early Numbers

Preliminary figures for Fox's broadcast of the awards are off by double digits from a year ago.

For the second year in a row, the Emmy Awards are looking at an all-time low in the ratings.

Preliminary numbers for Fox's broadcast Sunday night have the awards at a 5.7 household rating in metered markets. That's off by 23 percent from the 7.4 for the 2018 Emmys, which aired on NBC on a Monday night (to avoid conflicts with the network's NFL contract).

Last year's Emmys ended up with 10.21 million viewers. If the declines in the preliminary numbers carry through to the finals, the audience could end up around 8 million viewers, which would be the first time since at least 1990 that they've gone under 10 million viewers.

The last time Fox aired the Emmys, in 2015, the ceremony drew what was then an all-time low of 11.87 million viewers.

The slide for the Emmys is also easily the biggest decline among the major televised awards shows in 2019. The Oscars improved by more than 10 percent in both total viewers and adults 18-49, and the Golden Globes and Grammys were fairly steady year to year.

NBC's Sunday Night Football telecast topped Sunday's ratings with a 12.8 in metered-market households, up a little bit from last week's 12.2.

Elsewhere Sunday, an NFL-delayed Big Brother on CBS is currently at 4.26 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, pending updates. ABC's Celebrity Family Feud scored a season-low 0.6 in adults 18-49, and The $100,00 Pyramid (0.5) and To Tell the Truth (0.4) tied season lows.

NBC easily led the night in adults 18-49 with a 4.5 rating pending updates. CBS is at 1.8 and Fox at 1.4, also pending updates for both. ABC (0.5) and The CW (0.2) were well off the pace.

