Emmys to Remain at L.A. Live as TV Academy, AEG Sign Extension

The Emmys are staying put in downtown Los Angeles.

The Television Academy and AEG, the owner of the L.A. Live complex, have reached a new multi-year agreement to keep the Emmy Awards at L.A. Live's Microsoft Theater. The awards have made their home there since 2008, a year after the theater (then branded by Nokia) opened.

"We are thrilled to extend our agreement to make the L.A. Live campus and Microsoft Theater home of the Emmy Awards," said Television Academy president Maury McIntyre. "Having the ability to host so many of our members for multiple events at one site is what makes L.A. Live the perfect location to celebrate our industry."

The extension also covers the Creative Arts Emmys, which will continue to take place at the theater the week before the Primetime Emmy ceremony. Other events associated with the awards, including the Governors Ball, and facilities for media covering the Emmys will also be located on the L.A. Live campus.

"We are proud that the Emmy Awards will continue to be one of L.A. Live's anchor tenants for many more years," said Lee Zeidman, president of Microsoft Theater, Staples Center and L.A. Live. "We have always enjoyed a strong relationship with the Television Academy’s leadership, who have been great partners. Microsoft Theater and the L.A. Live campus offer unique amenities and support for shows like the Emmys which require a variety of event spaces for their important night. We are thrilled to continue to work closely with the academy to make these Emmy weekends some of the most anticipated events on the calendar."

The 71st Emmy Awards are set to air live on Fox on Sept. 22, with the Creative Arts ceremony on Sept. 14 and 15 (an edited version of the Creative Arts awards airs Sept. 21 on FXX).