Emmys: 'State of the Union,' 'Special' Score Surprise Noms After 'Saul' Short Form Disqualification

How short is too short? Under two minutes, apparently.

Three days after the 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, the TV Academy has rescinded two of them — albeit not in the sexiest categories. Better Call Saul short Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security is no longer eligible for the Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category or performance (star Jonathan Banks) since it did not meet the minimum required runtime of two minutes for at least six episodes.

In its place, Sundance's short form Nick Hornby comedy State of the Union gets a spot in the series race and Ryan O'Connell, star of the Netflix series Special, joins the actor race. The inclusion of both new nominees is on account of each of them receiving the next highest number of votes in the category.

"This decision is in no way a diminishment of the quality of Better Call Saul Employee Training or Mr. Banks' performance in it," read a late Friday release from the TV Academy. "Jonathan Banks' nomination in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category is unaffected."

These kinds of snafus are not uncommon with the Emmys. Three years ago, Veep actor Peter MacNicol lost his guest actor in a comedy nomination when it was deemed that he'd appeared in too many episodes to be considered a guest.