Emmys Tap Don Mischer, Done + Dusted to Produce 71st Awards

Awards-show veteran Don Mischer and production company Done + Dusted will produce the 2019 Primetime Emmys for Fox.

Mischer's eponymous production company has produced more than a dozen previous Emmy telecasts, along with Academy Awards ceremonies, Super Bowl halftime shows and Olympics opening and closing ceremonies. Done + Dusted worked on the 2018 Emmys and also counts the London Olympics and Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies and The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show among its credits.

"This marks the first Emmy Awards for Fox Entertainment as a new company, and we are taking a fresh direction by bringing together the two best, most inventive and most disruptive production companies to join forces on the show," Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said Wednesday in a statement. "Don Mischer Productions and Done + Dusted both brought incredible ideas to the table, and we are lucky enough to have the two teams collaborate on this television event."

Added Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma: "Television is in a period of unprecedented growth and has emerged as the world’s premier entertainment choice across a multitude of spectacular platforms. As a consequence, the Emmy telecast has tremendous significance and should reflect the innovation and inventiveness that television embodies. Don Mischer Productions and Done + Dusted are the resources to help fuel that transformation."

Fox's airing of the 71st Primetime Emmys will be the first under an eight-year deal between the TV Academy and the Big Four broadcast networks. The awards are set for Sept. 22; nominations will be announced July 16.