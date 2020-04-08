TV Ratings: 'Empire' Hits Six-Month Viewer High

'The Resident' also delivers its biggest audience of the season for Fox.

Fox's The Resident drew its biggest same-day audience of the season on Tuesday, and Empire had its best outing in some six months in total viewers. NBC's Ellen's Game of Games topped the night among adults 18-49, and CBS led primetime in viewers despite airing a full slate of repeats.

The Resident brought in 4.92 million viewers for Fox, topping the 4.82 million for the March 3 episode to reach a new season high. It was steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating. Empire, meanwhile, had 2.93 million viewers, the most for the show since Oct. 1, along with a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic, up a little from last week.

Ellen's Game of Games came down some from its season highs two weeks ago, but the NBC show's 1.2 in adults 18-49 led primetime, and its 5.39 million viewers are above its season average of 4.82 million. Following a New Amsterdam rerun, a news special on the coronavirus pandemic averaged a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 3.32 million viewers, off slightly from 3.56 million a week ago.

On ABC, The Conners (1.0 in adults 18-49, 6.23 million viewers) and Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.9 million) declined a little from last week. Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.95 million), Black-ish (0.6, 2.73 million) and For Life (0.6, 2.34 million) were all fairly steady.

CBS' reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted averaged about 6.6 million viewers, easily leading the total-viewer race over networks that had original programming. The CW also aired reruns.

Fox's 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo led the night. ABC and NBC tied for second at 0.7. CBS and Univision also tied, at 0.6. Telemundo averaged 0.3, and The CW came in at 0.1.

