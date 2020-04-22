TV Ratings: 'Empire' Ends on Up Note, Prince Tribute Solid for CBS

The series finale of the Fox drama matches its second-largest audience of the season.

The series finale of Empire posted some of its best ratings of the season Tuesday night, and a Prince tribute concert on CBS also scored solid numbers.

The end of Empire — which was forced to wrap up two episodes earlier than planned when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production — drew a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.94 million viewers. The demo number is the show's third-best mark of the season, and its total audience ties the Oct. 1 episode for the second-largest of the season, behind only the season premiere.

CBS' Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince scored a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic — best of the night on the broadcast networks — and about 6.5 million viewers. The latter figure is down a little from last year's Motown 60 Grammy tribute (6.87 million viewers on a Sunday night), but Tuesday's demo numbers are up significantly from the 0.6 for the 2019 special.

The Flash (0.4 in adults 18-49) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.2) returned to The CW after a month off, and both were even with their last episodes. Following comedy repeats, ABC's For Life slipped to same-day season lows of 0.4 in the demo and 2.17 million viewers. NBC aired a full night of repeats; an Ellen's Game of Games encore at 8 p.m. tied Empire for the second-best 18-49 rating in primetime at 0.8.

CBS topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. Fox and NBC tied for second at 0.6, ahead of the 0.4 for ABC. The CW posted a 0.3.

