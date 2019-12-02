'Modern Family,' 'Empire,' '13 Reasons Why' and 30 More TV Shows Ending in 2020

For both TV writers and the audiences of the shows they create, knowing in advance that a series has an end date can be a gift: All parties involved can plan for the finale and hope that the program sticks the landing.

That's the case with the list of shows below, all of which will end at some point in 2020. Their outlets, whether they are broadcast networks, cable channels or streaming platforms, have informed the series that their upcoming seasons will be their last. In many of these cases, network executives deferred to the creatives about when the timing was right to call it a day.

Empire (Fox)

The family soap starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard will close out its run after six seasons. The decision to end comes as Fox is now unaligned with any major studio; former corporate sibling 20th Century Fox TV, which produces Empire, is now part of Disney. The show also underwent some turmoil with the saga of actor Jussie Smollett, who is still under contract but may not return for the final season after his legal issues caused him to be written out of the end of season five.

Modern Family (ABC)

The multiple Emmy winner, which has been ABC's flagship comedy for a decade, will end with its 11th season. Though it's still a solid performer for the network, the show's creative team is ready to wind Modern Family down. Co-creator Steve Levitan discussed his plans for the final season on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast in September.

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

The high school suicide drama is set to close out its run after four seasons — and after a third season in which the show shifted to a whodunit revolving around antagonist Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice). The decision to end the show, which has gone well beyond the source material of Jay Asher's novel, came after Netflix decided to re-edit the graphic suicide of Hannah (Katherine Langford) in the season one finale.

Criminal Minds (CBS)

The sturdy crime procedural will work its last case in an abbreviated, 10-episode 15th season. The series, which will reach 325 episodes by the end of its run, is CBS' second-longest-running current series behind NCIS. The final season of the co-production of ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios, premieres Jan. 8 and will conclude with a two-hour finale on Feb. 19.

Power (Starz)

Starz's most-watched drama series is wrapping its run after six seasons, but creator Courtney A. Kemp is already prepping multiple potential spinoffs — the first of which will star Mary J. Blige — under her most recent overall deal with the premium cable network's corporate parent Lionsgate. The first of the Power's final five episodes debuts Jan. 5.

Supernatural (The CW)

The CW president Mark Pedowitz has long said he would keep ordering Supernatural as long as leads Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki wanted to make the show. "Though we're very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last," Ackles said in announcing the end of the series. Supernatural is older than The CW itself, having aired its first season on The WB before it and UPN merged to form the current network. Its series finale is scheduled for May 18.

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Netflix's critically adored animated series will end when the back half of its sixth and final season premieres Jan. 31. The decision to end came from Netflix, but series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg said the company gave him enough notice to bring the show to a close the way he wanted.

The Good Place (NBC)

The NBC comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson will wrap with its fourth season, something creator Mike Schur has had in mind for some time. "It was pretty much always four from early on as a general map," Schur told THR. "We spent all of season three checking in and making sure that we were pacing things correctly and there was going to be enough time to do what we wanted, but not too much time so that we were running in place. Toward the end of us shooting season three, I told the studio and then we told the network soon after that. It was completely dictated by the idea and how much juice I thought the idea contained and the pace at which we were letting story unfold and stuff like that." The series finale is set for Jan. 30.

Homeland (Showtime)

One of the first series greenlit by current Showtime CEO David Nevins, the Claire Danes terrorism drama will wrap its run after eight seasons as showrunner Alex Gansa brings the series to its proper conclusion. The final season, which was originally set to air in 2019, premieres on Feb. 9.

Fuller House (Netflix)

The Full House update with all its original stars was renewed for a fifth and final season to air in late 2019. Series creator and showrunner Jeff Franklin was ousted (over behavioral issues) before he could see the series to its endgame, and Full House star Lori Loughlin, who recurred on the series, was dropped following her indictment in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Goliath (Amazon)

The legal drama starring Billy Bob Thornton will draw to a close with its fourth season. The series is one of the last remaining shows developed by original Amazon Studios head Roy Price, with the likes of Transparent and The Man in the High Castle already having ended.

GLOW (Netflix)

The fourth season of the 1980s pro wrestling dramedy starring Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin will be its last. Creators and showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch will guide the series to its finish, with the third-season finale setting up a return to Hollywood for many of the characters and fractured relationships to explore. Shorter runs have become something of a signature for Netflix, with a number of shows ending by season four (or sooner).

Dear White People (Netflix)

The college-set comedy will graduate (as will several of its characters) after four seasons on the streamer. Based on Justin Simien's feature film, the show centers on a group of African American students at a mostly white Ivy League school. "This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life," said Simien in announcing the final season, "and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience."

Corporate (Comedy Central)

The critically hailed, dark workplace comedy will wrap with a third season in 2020 after the strong reviews (from both critics and audience) did not translate into more people watching season two. The show from creators Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson (who also star) and Pat Bishop was among the Viacom-owned network's least-watched original shows in 2019.

Claws (TNT)

The drama starring Niecy Nash, one of TNT's more successful original series, will end with its fourth season in 2020. The end of Claws will leave TNT with just a handful of scripted series as parent company WarnerMedia figures out how to allocate shows across its properties, including forthcoming streaming platform HBO Max.

Anne With an E (Netflix)

The adaptation of Anne of Green Gables, which has already finished its third and final season on Canada's CBC, will bow out on Netflix on Jan. 3. "We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey," the two companies said in a joint statement.

Lucifer (Netflix)

After reviving the canceled Fox show for a fourth season, Netflix will bring the drama to an end with a split fifth season. The show's 10-episode fourth season aired in May 2019; star Tom Ellis and series regulars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Inbar Levi and Graham McTavish are set to return.

The Spanish Princess (Starz)

Originally intended as an eight-episode limited series, the companion to The White Queen and The White Princess will conclude with eight more episodes. Showrunners Emma Frost and Matthew Graham will oversee the final episodes, and stars Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O'Connor are also set to return.

Trinkets (Netflix)

The YA drama based on a book by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith will wrap with its 10-episode second season; sources tell THR the show will reach a natural conclusion there and that Netflix wanted to be upfront about that fact. Sarah Goldfinger takes over as showrunner for season two, replacing Linda Gase.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

The comedy — the first network sitcom centered on an Asian American family in more than 20 years — will bow out in 2020 after six seasons. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter the decision was driven by the show's creative team and will give the writers a chance to craft a "big" finale. "I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons,” said creator Nahnatchka Khan. “Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told."

Will & Grace (NBC)

The third season of the comedy's revival, and 11th overall, will be its last. Creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick say they and the cast came to the decision together: "We think of the Will and Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many." Ratings for the series also declined sharply in 2018-19, falling by almost half in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

Agents of SHIELD (ABC)

The Marvel TV series, which was initially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but has only tangentially been connected to it in recent seasons, will finish with a 13-episode seventh season in 2020. The show was the first live-action series from Marvel TV and has endured the longest, outlasting the Disney-owned studio's Netflix shows and Hulu's Runaways. Agents of SHIELD will finish its run with 136 episodes to its credit.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

The Shondaland drama starring Viola Davis joins Modern Family in bowing out on ABC in 2020 — and will leave Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 as the only remaining shows on the network from powerhouse producer Shonda Rhimes. "Annalise Keating’s [Davis] journey has always had a clear ending," said creator Pete Nowalk. "Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom."

Blindspot (NBC)

After being very much on the bubble for renewal, the mystery drama from creator Martin Gero and Warner Bros. TV was picked up for a fifth and final season. It is due to premiere in summer 2020, and the final run will likely push the series past the 100-episode mark seen as the magic number for syndication.

Arrow (The CW)

Joining Supernatural in airing a final season on The CW in 2020 is Arrow, which will have a shortened, 10-episode eighth season. The show starring Stephen Amell kickstarted the network's shared DC Comics universe, which now encompasses five shows — including newcomer Batwoman — all executive produced by Greg Berlanti. A sixth DC/Berlanti series, Black Lightning, also airs on The CW but isn't part of the Arrowverse. The series finale of Arrow airs Jan. 28.

Vikings (History)

The period drama, History's most successful scripted original, will conclude in 2020 after six seasons and 89 episodes. Creator Michael Hirst — who has written every episode of the series — History and producer MGM have also had discussions about a follow-up show that would continue the story.

Future Man (Hulu)

The comedy starring Josh Hutcherson and Eliza Coupe will end with an eight-episode third season (down from 13 for each of its first two outings). The decision to close out the Sony-produced series came shortly after producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg signed a new deal at Lionsgate.

Strike Back (Cinemax)

The action drama is ending for a second time: Cinemax first ended the show after its fourth season in 2015, then revived it — albeit with a new cast — a little more than a year later. The series will end as the pay cabler's longest-running scripted original.

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

The cult-favorite and Emmy-nominated comedy will wrap up in 2020 with its sixth season on the CBS-owned Pop and CBC in Canada. It's a decision that came from creators Daniel and Eugene Levy, saying the final season will build to an ending they "had envisioned from the very beginning." The final season premieres Jan. 7.

You Me Her (Audience Network)

The comedy about a polyamorous relationship will end with its fifth season, bringing the number of scripted shows on the AT&T-owned network to three (Mr. Mercedes, Condor and Loudermilk). You Me Her stars Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard and Priscilla Faia.

The Ranch (Netflix)

The Ashton Kutcher-led, multi-camera comedy will finish after four seasons and 80 episodes — a higher count than most Netflix shows due to its hefty 20-episode-per-season orders. The final season was split in half (as the first three were), with 10 episodes debuting in September 2019 and the remaining 10 set for 2020.

Looking ahead to 2021, Netflix has said Grace and Frankie will sign off after its seventh season.

Editor's note: This story has been reworked to reflect TV shows ending during calendar year 2020. A previous version indicated programs ending during the 2019-20 traditional TV season of May 2019-September 2020.