TV Ratings: 'Survivor,' 'Empire' Rebound Wednesday

Empire, Survivor and several other shows rebounded from last week's Halloween-induced lows and posted improved ratings Wednesday night.

Survivor led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating, tying its second-best mark of the season and up 0.3 from a week ago. CBS' SEAL Team (0.9) and Criminal Minds (0.8) also improved week to week, each a season high in the demo.

At Fox, Empire (1.5) rose by three-tenths of a point from last week's series low and topped all scripted series in the demo. Star improved by two-tenths, to 1.1.

The Goldbergs tacked on three-tenths at ABC, scoring a 1.3. American Housewife (1.1) and Modern Family (1.4) each added 0.2 week to week, and Single Parents ticked up to 1.0 (Modern Family also had its biggest total audience of the season at 5.43 million). A Million Little Things, however, dipped a little to a season-low 0.7.

NBC's Chicago Med (1.2) and Chicago Fire (1.3) grew a little week to week and were the night's two most watched shows. Chicago P.D. held at 1.1. Riverdale posted a 0.4 for The CW, and All American was steady at 0.3.

Fox's 1.3 average among adults 18-49 led the night, narrowly beating NBC's 1.2. ABC and CBS tied for third at 1.1, and The CW drew a 0.4.