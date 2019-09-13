Entertainment 360 Prepping Dramas From Gabriel Sherman, Craig Gillespie and Jay Carson

The TV studio, a partnership between Management 360 and MRC, has also hired UCP's Kate Fenske as president.

Entertainment 360 is staffing up and expanding to its slate.

The TV studio, a partnership between talent firm Management 360 and Media Rights Capital, has hired former Universal Content Productions' Kate Fenske as its president and added three dramas from the likes of Gabriel Sherman (The Loudest Voice), Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and Jay Carson (House of Cards).

Fenske, formerly senior vp at UCP, will be charged with overseeing development, production and distribution for the studio. She started a few weeks ago after departing the cable- and streaming-focused studio where she developed Netflix's Umbrella Academy, Hulu's The Act, USA's The Sinner, YouTube's Impulse and Syfy's Channel Zero. With the new role, Fenske will reunite with fellow former UCP exec-turned-MRC president of television Elise Henderson.

On the development side, Entertainment 360 — launched in August with a goal of creating and distributing content for the talent management firm — is expanding its roster with three new dramas.

First, Sherman will write and exec produce an untitled family drama set in the cutthroat world of New York real estate developers. E360 will produce in partnership with Blumhouse TV.

Second, Carson — the original writer/showrunner on Apple's The Morning Show — will pen the script for a female-fronted journalism drama that explores the meaning of truth in a society where the referees have become the players and where facts have become more tenuous by the day. Carson and Matt Bai created the drama and will exec produce alongside Steve Kloves (Harry Potter).

Third, Gillespie will adapt novel Fatal Shore, which documents the birth of Australia out of the suffering and brutality of Britain's convict transpiration system and addresses the historical, political and sociological reasons that led to the British settlement.

E360 is considered part affiliated studio and part production company. Sources say the financial model would see creators receive a larger share of the financial back end of programming than the affiliated studio packaging fees that have sparked a war between writers and agents. It's also worth noting that E360 does not work exclusively with Management 360 clients and has deals in place with writers outside the firm.)

MRC is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.