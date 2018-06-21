Entertainment One Inks First-Look Deal With David Ayer and Chris Long's Cedar Park

Six months after launching, Cedar Park Entertainment has inked its first output deal.

The film and TV production company has signed a two-year, first-look deal with Entertainment One. Under the pact, David Ayer and Chris Long's company will develop and produce original scripted and unscripted programming with eOne.

"David and Chris have a proven track record of creating content that engages and entertains audiences," said Mark Gordon, eOne president and chief content officer, and Peter Micelli, eOne chief strategy officer. "We're excited to support a company with two accomplished and talented principals to continue to produce world-class programming."



Ayer (Bright) and former Audience Network programming chief Long formed indie studio Cedar Park in January with a goal of creating and owning content to be distributed theatrically via VOD, streaming outlets and premium networks and beyond.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with eOne, who are true leaders in this space and are crafting content for global audiences," Ayer and Long said in a joint statement. "We're looking forward to continuing to grow Cedar Park and are excited to do that with Mark and Pete, who are truly the best in the business."

Gordon was tapped to serve as president and chief content officer of indie studio eOne last year. He recruited his former CAA agent, Micelli, to serve as chief strategy officer in February as eOne looks to build its content business. The company next has HBO's Sharp Objects and ABC's The Rookie.