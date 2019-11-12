Entire 'Days of Our Lives' Cast Released From Contracts

The long-running daytime soap's future is in flux, though it will continue airing for the remainder of the current season.

The future of NBC's daytime soap Days of Our Lives is in doubt after the entire cast was released from their contracts.

The 55-year-old drama — the longest-running entertainment show in NBC's history — will go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of November, although enough episodes have been banked to play out the rest of the 2019-20 season.

NBC and Sony Pictures TV, which produces the show, declined comment. Calls to co-producer Corday Productions were not returned

Corday Productions, which carries the contracts with the cast, made the call to release the actors. Days was renewed for 2019-20 in January; should it be picked up again, production would likely resume in the spring — but the cast would have to negotiate new contracts. Co-producer Sony Pictures TV and NBC had been in talks for another season when Corday Productions released the cast.

Corday Productions also sued Sony earlier this year, claiming the studio hadn't put forth its best efforts at distributing Days of Our Lives. The claim said Sony made a decision to "eliminate any competition to its wholly owned series The Young and the Restless. … In the annals of Hollywood television, it is difficult to identify a distributor more guilty of blatant conflict of interest, deceit, perfidy, and abuse of market power."

Sony had several of Corday's claims dismissed in August, although Corday's allegation that Sony failed to adequately market Days and share marketing costs was allowed to move forward.

Days of Our Lives is one of four remaining dyatime dramas on the broadcast networks; CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC's General Hospital are the others. It's averaging about 2 million daily viewers this season, the smallest audience of the quartet.

TVLine first reported the news.