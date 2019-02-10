Epix Launches Streaming Service 'Epix Now'

At $5.99 per month, Epix Now is available on Apple TV, iOS and Android devices and will soon be coming to Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV.

Epix is getting into the streaming game.

The TV network owned by MGM has launched Epix Now, a new $5.99 streaming service available through partner app stores that features its full library of original programming and movies. The app is available for download today in the App store for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV and in Google Play for Android phones and tablets. It'll soon be coming to Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV, with the service continuing to roll out across additional devices over the course of the year.

Epix Now will give subscribers access to the network’s slate of new original series — including Pennyworth, Godfather of Harlem, Our Lady, LTD and Elvis Goes There with Elvis Mitchell — as well as thousands of blockbuster movies and returning seasons of its original series such as Get Shorty, Berlin Station and Deep State.

The launch of the streaming service is the network’s latest expansion in distribution and signals its desire to be competitive in the OTT space. Users will have the ability to stream content from the app to any connected TV screen, download movies and episodes for offline viewing and have access to continually updated curated collections, trailers and more as well as 4K Ultra HD streaming on supported devices. All four Epix linear live channels are also available today through Epix Now on select connected TV devices, including Apple TV.

"2019 is poised to be an incredible year of growth for our network," said Epix president Michael Wright. "Launching Epix Now and providing consumers nationwide with access to our premium original programming and blockbuster movies is an exciting moment for our company and solidifies our commitment to bring high-level storytelling to as many people as possible. We look forward to welcoming new audiences to our network."

"Epix has always been committed to reaching consumers wherever and however they want to watch content," added Epix executive vp and general manager Monty Sarhan. "We’re incredibly excited that Epix Now expands our national footprint through new partnerships and allows Epix fans to continue to watch the shows they know and love anywhere, anytime."

In other news announced at the Television Critics Association press tour, Epix also revealed that it has greenlit Slow Burn, a six-part docu-series based on the Slate podcast of the same name hosted by Leon Neyfakh. Season one will mirror that of the podcast by looking back on the Watergate crisis and exploring its parallels with the present. Neyfakh will produce, along with Left/Right's Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver and Slate's Dan Check, Julia Turner and Gabriel Roth.