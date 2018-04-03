Eric Bana to Star as Dirty John in Bravo Anthology

He'll star opposite Connie Britton in the first season of the series based on the L.A. Times story and corresponding podcast.

Bravo and Universal Cable Productions have found their "Dirty John."

In another casting "get" for the NBCUniversal-owned cable network, Eric Bana has been tapped to star opposite Connie Britton in the first season of the anthology, which will be based on Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Goffard's reporting and podcast about "Dirty" John Meehan, his relationship with Debra Newell and his exploits.

The drama will tell the story of how Newell's (Bana) romance with Meehan (Britton, 911, Friday Night Lights) spiraled into secrets, deception, denial and, ultimately, survival — with shocking ramifications for not just her, but her children.

Dirty John serves as Bana's U.S. television debut. The character is described as a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Newell off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. Bana, who fielded multiple offers on cable and streaming platforms this pilot season, counts features Chopper, Munich, Black Hawk Down, Star Trek, Hanna, Troy and The Forgiven among his credits. He's repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Bravo's Dirty John series will be written by Alexandra Cunningham (Chance, Desperate Housewives), who will exec produce the project alongside Mark Herzog, Chris Cowen, Chris Argentieri, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle. The series hails from NBCU studio Universal Cable Productions in association with Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Dirty John landed at Bravo with a two-season order. Season two will feature an entirely new and closed-ended story that has yet to be determined. Bravo sibling Oxygen will also air an unscripted companion series exploring the real-life experiences of those manipulated and harassed by Meehan.