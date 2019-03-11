Warner Bros. TV's Erin Wehrenberg to Oversee Comedy at ABC

The Warner Bros. TV exec will reunite with Karey Burke and fill the void created when Jamila Hunter departed to run Kenya Barris' Netflix-based company.

ABC has found its new head of comedy.

Former Warner Bros. TV senior vp comedy development Erin Wehrenberg has been tapped to serve in the same position for the Disney-owned broadcast network. The position reunites Wehrenberg with new ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke after the duo previously worked together at NBC.

In her new role Wehrenberg will lead the comedy series development team and oversee the department's day-to-day operations, including supervising production on new comedy series for the broadcast network. She begins March 25.

Wehrenberg fills the void created when comedy head Jamila Hunter departed the network in October to reunite with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and serve as president of television of his now Netflix-based Khalabo Ink Society banner. Hunter had been in the position since 2016 after first joining the network's comedy department in 2011.



"We are so incredibly fortunate to have Erin join us as the creative force leading our comedy development team,” Burke said. “Erin’s relationships, depth of experience, and taste will no doubt guide us to the next generation of hit ABC comedies, as she has a strategic eye for what connects us through laughter. I have wanted to work with her again since our NBC days, and I’m so happy she chose to join the talented team here at ABC.”

Wehrenberg started her career as a manager at NBC and spent more than a decade rising through the ranks to become exec vp current series — a position she held for nearly four years. During that time, she supervised the creative on hits including Friends, Freaks and Geeks, Friday Night Lights, The Office and 30 Rock.

More recently, Wehrenberg headed Warners' comedy department — a role she had held since 2009. During that period, she oversaw studio series including ABC's Splitting Up Together and Suburgatory, NBC's Trial and Error, CBS' 2 Broke Girls and Murphy Brown revival; Hulu's upcoming Shrill and Netflix's AJ and the Queen. Before that, Wehrenberg was head of comedy and current at Universal Media Studios.

"We are so incredibly appreciative of Erin and all that she has accomplished with Warner Bros. Television during her 10 years at the studio. We wish her nothing but the best at ABC,” said Susan Rovner, exec vp Warner Bros. Television and co-president of Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

A replacement for Wehrenberg at WBTV is expected to be named soon.