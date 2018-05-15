ESPN and Netflix Partner on Michael Jordan Doc Series 'The Last Dance'

The 10-part project, from 'Andre the Giant' director Jason Hehir, will chronicle the basketball icon and the stunning run of the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

ESPN Films and Netflix are teaming up for a long-form doc about Michael Jordan, with the basketball icon's full participation.

The Last Dance, slated to premiere on both Netflix and ESPN in 2019, will follow the Jordan's stunning rise during the 1990s, the success of the Chicago Bulls and the simultaneous increase in popularity for the NBA.

Directed by Jason Hehir (The Fab Five, The '85 Bears, Andre the Giant) and produced by Mike Tollin, the series will employ more than 500 previously unseen hours of footage from the Bulls' last championship run in 1997-98, with Jordan, other Bulls figures and dozens of sports luminaries signed on for commentary.

The Last Dance is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump.23.