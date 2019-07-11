TV Ratings: ESPY Awards Steady but Low, 'Love Island' Doesn't Budge in Night 2

ABC leads primetime with the sports awards show, but other programming is largely unaffected by the special.

ABC led Wednesday's ratings with its broadcast of the ESPY Awards, which were steady year to year. On the downside, though, the 2018 ESPYs were the lowest-rated since the awards shifted to ABC, and Wednesday's show didn't move the needle.

The same was true for the second night of Love Island on CBS, which stayed at the low mark for its premiere.

The ESPY Awards delivered 3.87 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, almost identical to the 3.94 million and 0.9 for last year's ceremony. Pending adjustments in the final ratings, the two will vie for the least-watched installment of the awards since the show moved to ABC from namesake ESPN in 2015.

Love Island, meanwhile, posted a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic and 2.69 million viewers, on par with its disappointing debut Tuesday. Big Brother posted a 1.0 in the demo and had the evening's biggest total audience with 4.09 million.

Fox's Masterchef (0.7) and First Responders Live (0.5) were both steady in adults 18-49, although the latter hit a high in viewers with 2.36 million. The InBetween ticked up to 0.4 on NBC, and Jane the Virgin was steady at 0.2 on The CW.

ABC's 0.9 average in adults 18-49 topped the night, beating CBS' 0.7. Fox averaged 0.6, NBC 0.5 and The CW 0.3.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.