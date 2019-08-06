'Euphoria' Finale Scores Series-High Ratings for HBO

The first-season finale of Euphoria delivered the show's biggest audience to date for HBO. And in keeping with a pattern for the series, the majority of the audience Sunday watched via means other than the show's on-air debut.

The linear ratings for the teen drama were pretty typical: 530,000 people watched on the primary HBO channel at 10 p.m. Sunday, slightly below the season average of 560,000. With replays and streaming, however, that number more than doubled to 1.2 million, a first-night high for the show. (The series premiere in June had just under 1 million viewers across all platforms on its opening night.)

HBO says Euphoria is its youngest-skewing current series — not a huge surprise given that the series is the outlet's first-ever teen drama. Adults under 35 make up 40 percent of the total audience; on streaming platforms alone, the 18-34 core accounts for two thirds of viewing.

For the season as a whole, Euphoria is averaging 5.6 million viewers as of Sunday — ten times its linear audience. By comparison, Big Little Lies' multi-platform audience of 10 million for season two is about six times bigger than the initial tune-in; Game of Thrones (which had a much higher starting point of 12 million linear viewers) grew by a factor of about 3.7 for its final season, and Barry tripled its initial audience.

Created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya, Hunter Schaefer, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Eric Dane, Euphoria has been renewed for a second season. It's part of an HBO drama roster that also includes Succession, Westworld, Gentleman Jack, The Deuce and My Brilliant Friend, along with the upcoming Mrs. Fletcher, Watchmen, The Nevers, Lovecraft Country and Contraband (aka Demimonde).