'Everything Sucks' Canceled at Netflix (Exclusive)

The 1990s-set coming out comedy premiered in February and ran for one season on the streaming giant.

Netflix continues to refine its scripted roster.

The streaming giant has canceled rookie comedy Everything Sucks after one season.

Created by Ben York Jones (Like Crazy) and Michael Mohan (Save the Date), the 1990s-set coming out comedy series starring Peyton Kennedy (American Fable) and Jahi Winston (The New Edition Story) bowed on Feb. 16 to promising reviews.

The series following two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon made waves within the LGBT community but struggled to cut through to mass appeal despite a small group of loyal and vocal supporters. The series was particularly praised for its lesbian representation it followed young Kate Messner's (Kennedy) coming out process.

Everything Sucks, which had drawn comparisons to Judd Apatow's great one-and-done series Freaks and Geeks, has a 69 percent rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an impressive 89 percent metric among viewers. (Netflix, like fellow streamers Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership information.)

Sadly, the series ended on a cliffhanger as creators Jones and Mohan were already plotting out a map for a potential second season.

Midnight Radio's Jeff Pinkner (Fringe), Scott Rosenberg (October Road), Josh Appelbaum (October Road) and André Nemec (Alias) exec produced the series alongside Jones and Mohan. (Jones had a key recurring role.) Mohan and Ry Russo-Young directed.

Everything Sucks becomes the latest series to get the ax at Netflix as the streaming giant, which this year will spend another $8 billion on originals, continues to be more selective when it comes to returning shows. Netflix most recently scrapped prolific producer Chuck Lorre's Kathy Bates pot comedy Disjointed after its initial two-season, 20-episode order was completed. Everything Sucks joins a list of one-and-done series at Netflix including Girlboss, Haters Back Off, Gypsy and The Get Down.