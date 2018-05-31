'The Exorcist' Star Alfonso Herrera Joins USA Network's 'Queen of the South' (Exclusive)

Mere weeks after Fox's cancellation of The Exorcist, star Alfonso Herrera has lined up his next role.

The actor has booked a recurring role on USA Network's summer drama Queen of the South.

Herrera will play Javier Gallegos, a mercenary willing to kill for the highest bidder. His brash, untamed nature puts him at odds with his new boss: Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga). Herrera will debut in season three of the drama, which returns June 21.

Javier joins Queen of the South as the perfect ally for Mendoza as she attempts to climb the ranks in the male-dominated narco world while trying to stay alive as her nemesis Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcon) is hell-bent on avenging her husband's murder.

"Alfonso is coming onboard in the role of Javier, the cousin of Boaz Jimenez," executive producer and showrunner Natalie Chaidez tells THR. "He's been a soldier in the Jimenez organization for many years. He's a bit of a playboy. In contrast to James (Peter Gadiot), he's a big character that's larger than life. He loves the ladies, he loves to party and he rides a motorcycle. He's being introduced during the back half of the season when Javier joins the fold when Teresa and Boaz come to an unexpected alliance."

As the Mexican-born actor and singer prepares to also say goodbye to Netflix drama Sense8 on June 8, Herrera is ready to embrace this new role on a series he admires. The actor landed on Chaidez's radar after a line producer who worked on The Exorcist flagged him for Queen of the South.

"I'm very excited that this came about from the great relationship I developed with [line producer] Judd Rea and [unit production manager] Sarah J. Donohue when working on The Exorcist and now have the opportunity to join this particular story," Herrera tells THR. "Queen of the South is incredible because it shows women being strong and empowered in a male-dominated universe. Teresa Mendoza and all the women that are part of this group are antiheroes that have survived thanks to corruption and failure in our system, which is evident to our reality. I'm very happy to be working with such talented actors like Alice Braga and Hemky Madera and to tell this story with a great team."

To hear Chaidez tell it, she hopes that Herrera could return for a fourth season of the USA Network drama. "There's definitely a very good chance [of that happening]. The timing really worked out with the cancellation of The Exorcist. We're really lucky to get him. He's a brilliant actor, and we're excited to welcome him into the Queen of the South family."

Herrera, who was No. 1 on the call sheet for two seasons on The Exorcist, is repped by Gersh, Talent on the Road Management and Bloom Hergott.