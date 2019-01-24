'F Is for Family' Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Ten new episodes of the animated comedy will debut on the streamer next year.

Netflix is keeping F Is for Family around.

The streaming giant has renewed the animated comedy for a 10-episode fourth season, slated to debut in 2020. The raunchy show, inspired by the life of stand-up comic Bill Burr, features the voices of Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell, in addition to Burr himself.

Executive producers include co-creators Burr and Michael Pice, Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley, Katie O'Connell, Elisa Todd Ellis, Sidonie Dumas and Christophe Riandee. Vaughn's Wild West Television produces the show in association with Gaumont International Television, which is also behind Netflix drama Narcos.

Netflix has been investing heavily in the animation space of late, and has had success with adult animated comedies like BoJack Horseman, Paradise PD, Disenchantment and Big Mouth.

As THR reported in October, the company is even launching an in-house animation studio to better monetize the programming. The outfit will animate kids programming, originals and films, working with writers including Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Shion Takeuchi (Disenchantment) to create new projects.