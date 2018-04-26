Facebook Pushes More Into Talk Space With Lewis Howes Vehicle (Exclusive)

Facebook Watch is partnering with entrepreneur and podcaster Lewis Howes for a new talk show. The social-network-turned-streamer plans to develop and produce Breakthrough with Lewis Howes to debut later in 2018.

The format is the fruits of a partnership between ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. It will feature a town hall-esque interaction between Lewis, a motivational presence on social media, and an audience. The series will focus on human interest pieces and interviews with experts, deep diving on episodic subjects like happiness, forgiveness, financial success and social equality.

"My mission is to share inspiring content that connects the world and uplifts humanity by breaking through daily challenges that hold us back from living our greatest lives,” said Howes. “We are excited to bring this to Facebook as we believe it's the perfect audience looking for this information."

Talk is a relatively new space for Facebook, which has been leaning hard on alternative and scripted programming in its big push for original content. Facebook previously announced a May premiere for a talk format starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Breakthrough will be filmed in a Brooklyn loft, and the audience will be hand-picked for relevance to the episode's subject.

“Lewis has an incredible talent for connecting with people and inspiring them to share their struggles and triumphs,” said Braun, who'll serve as executive producer on the project. “He is the perfect person to helm this transformative and inspiring show. We are excited to put something positive like this out into the world.”

Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek, Jordana Hochman and Rob Dauber are executive producing for Leftfield Pictures, with Scott Manson executive joining for SB Projects — as well as Howes.