Facebook's 'The Real World' Reboot to Feature Fan-Selected Castmember

The social network will also air three classic seasons of 'The Real World' ahead of the new season premiere.

Facebook is turning to its audience for its Real World reboot.

One castmember for each of the forthcoming international versions of MTV's The Real World will be selected through Facebook poll results.

The series, which will launch on Facebook Watch this spring, will open polling this week starting with the U.S. version. The casting polls for the Mexico and Thailand versions will open the week of March 11. The in-video casting polling will each be available for one week.

To build anticipation for the new Real World, Facebook will stream three previous seasons of the reality series. Those classic seasons also will be selected via fan voting. Beginning March 4, Facebook users can visit the Real World page to pick their favorite seasons.

The first week of voting, which will focus on the "Favorite Season," will allow fans to choose between the New York, San Francisco and Austin seasons. Week two of voting will center around the "Hottest Cast" and will give fans the choice between the London, Key West and Ex-Plosion seasons. The third week of voting will be for the "Most Controversial Season," giving fans the option of Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Portland. The seasons with the most votes will be announced March 25 and will be available to watch ahead of the new season premiere.

Real World is being co-produced by MTV Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions.