Fall TV 2018: The Full Broadcast Schedule

Premiere dates will be announced closer to the start of the season in September.

While time slots in the DVR era may seem like a relic from another era, they're still a vital part of the TV economy for the five broadcast networks who rely on ad dollars to survive.

This past week, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW presented their lineups for the 2018-19 season to Madison Avenue ad buyers with the hopes that their new comedies and dramas can cut through on a schedule filled with big swings, returning favorites and, yes, a bunch of reboots.

NBC set an all Chicago night on Wednesdays, moving veteran Law & Order: SVU to the prestigious Thursdays at 10 p.m. slot formerly occupied by ER.

CBS brought its revived Murphy Brown to anchor Thursdays following three back-to-back Chuck Lorre comedies.

ABC, which saw Shonda Rhimes move to Netflix, is maintaining the producer's "TGIT" lineup on Thursdays.

Not to be outdone, Greg Berlanti — who this season set a TV record with 14 live-action scripted series in the works — has not one, not two but three nights of programming on The CW, where he produces seven of the network's 12 hours of originals.

Over at Fox, the network paved way for 30-plus hours of Thursday Night Football on its schedule while still maintaining its one-two Lee Daniels punch of Empire and Star on Wednesdays.

Here's a look at the final fall schedule for 2018-19, with formal premiere dates to be announced in the coming months. (Keep track of all new and returning show return dates with THR's handy guide.)

All caps = New show

* New time slot

MONDAY

8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

The Resident* (Fox)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

THE NEIGHBORHOOD (CBS)

Legends of Tomorrow* (CW)

8:30 p.m.

HAPPY TOGETHER (CBS)

9 p.m.

911* (Fox)

MAGNUM P.I. (CBS)

Arrow* (CW)

10 p.m.

MANIFEST (NBC)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Bull (CBS)

TUESDAY

8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

The Gifted* (Fox)

Roseanne (ABC)

NCIS (CBS)

The Flash (CW)

8:30 p.m.

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (ABC)

9 p.m.

This Is Us (NBC)

Lethal Weapon* (Fox)

Black-ish (ABC)

FBI (CBS)

Black Lightning (CW)

9:30 p.m.

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

10 p.m.

NEW AMSTERDAM (NBC)

THE ROOKIE (ABC)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m.

Chicago Med* (NBC)

Empire (Fox)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Survivor (CBS)

Riverdale (CW)

8:30 p.m.

American Housewife* (ABC)

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire* (NBC)

Star (Fox)

Modern Family (ABC)

SEAL Team (CBS)

ALL AMERICAN (CW)

9:30 p.m.

SINGLE PARENTS (ABC)

10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (ABC)

Criminal Minds (CBS)

THURSDAY

8 p.m.

Superstore (NBC)

Thursday Night Football (5 p.m. ET) (Fox)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Supernatural (CW)

8:30 p.m.

The Good Place (NBC)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

9 p.m.

Will & Grace (NBC)

Station 19 (ABC)

Mom (CBS)

LEGACIES (CW)

9:30 p.m.

I FEEL BAD (NBC)

MURPHY BROWN (CBS)

10 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU* (NBC)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

SWAT (CBS)

FRIDAY

8 p.m.

Blindspot (NBC)

LAST MAN STANDING (Fox)

Fresh Off the Boat* (ABC)

MacGyver (CBS)

Dynasty (CW)

8:30 p.m.

THE COOL KIDS (Fox)

Speechless* (ABC)

9 p.m.

Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

Child Support* (ABC)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)

10 p.m.

Dateline (NBC)

20/20 (ABC)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

SATURDAY

7 p.m.

College Football (Fox)

8 p.m.

Dateline Saturday Night Mystery (NBC)

Saturday Night Football (ABC)

Crimetime Saturday (CBS)

10 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (encores, NBC)

48 Hours (CBS)

SUNDAY

7 p.m.

NFL on Fox (Fox)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

7-8:20 p.m.

Football Night in America (NBC)

7:30 p.m.

The OT/encores (Fox)

8 p.m.

The Simpsons (Fox)

DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS (ABC)

GOD FRIENDED ME (CBS)

Supergirl* (CW)

8:20-11 p.m.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

8:30 p.m.

Bob's Burgers* (Fox)

9 p.m.

Family Guy (Fox)

Shark Tank (ABC)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

CHARMED* (CW)

9:30 p.m.

REL (Fox)

10 p.m.

THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW (ABC)

Madam Secretary (CBS)