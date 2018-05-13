Fall TV 2018: Watch Trailers for All the New Broadcast Shows (So Far)

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW picked up nearly 40 new comedies and dramas as they each hope to find the next 'This Is Us' or 'Roseanne.'

Following a frantic wave of renewals and cancellations, the five broadcast networks picked up nearly 40 new comedies and dramas as they each hope to find the next This Is Us or Roseanne.

As ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW relied heavily on intellectual property with a wave of reboots (Charmed, Magnum P.I., Roswell) and spinoffs (The Goldbergs' Schooled) joining the 2018-19 schedule, a wave of buzzy new series (NBC's The Village) also hopes to cut through the uber-competitive fall lauch.

As the broadcast networks formally unveil their upcoming slates to Madison Avenue ad buyers at the annual upfront presentations in New York. The Hollywood Reporter will update this post as each network releases early footage of their newest fare.

NBC

The InBetween | The drama (formerly known as The Between, In Between Lives) revolves around a woman (played by Harriet Dyer) who can communicate with the dead and help them with their unsolved problems. When her longtime friend and his new partner need help solving a murder, she agrees to use her abilities as she attempts to use her skills to help solve cases while keeping her own demons at bay. Arrow's Paul Blackthorne co-stars in the NBCU International and Universal TV drama from Moira Kirkland and exec producer David Heyman.

Time slot: Midseason

No trailer yet.

Manifest | Described as Lost but told in reverse, the drama from Robert Zemeckis is described as a high-concept, emotionally rich, journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny. When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez star in the drama from writer Jeff Rake and Warner Bros. Television.

Time slot: Mondays at 10 p.m.

Abby's | From The Good Place producers Mike Schur and David Miner, the comedy stars Parks and Recreation alum Natalie Morales as Abby, a woman running an unlicensed, makeshift bar in her backyard with a set of quirky rules. Neill Flynn (The Middle) co-stars in the multicamera comedy (which is filmed outside in front of a live audience) from Universal Television and writer Josh Malmuth (Superstore).

Time slot: Midseason

No trailer yet.

New Amsterdam | The medical drama is inspired by Bellevue and Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. Ryan Eggold and Janet Montgomery star in the Universal Television drama from David Schulner (Emerald City).

Time slot: Tuesdays at 10 p.m.



I Feel Bad | From writer Aseem Batra, the single-camera comedy exec produced by Amy Poehler is inspired by Orli Auslander's book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything. Sarayu Blue (No Tomorrow) stars as a mother, wife, friend, boss and daughter in the modern comedy about being perfectly OK with being imperfect. Batra and Poehler exec produce the single-camera comedy from Universal Television. Paul Adelstein co-stars.

Time slot: Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

The Village | Envisioned as a companion to This Is Us, the Universal Television drama is set at an apartment building in Brooklyn and revolves around its residents, who have bonded to become a family of friends and neighbors. Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Daren Kagasoff star in the drama from Mike Daniels that has been a frontrunner for a pickup for much of pilot season.

Time slot: Midseason

No trailer yet.

The Enemy Within | Dexter grad Jennifer Carpenter stars in the fast-paced, spy-hunting thriller about a former CIA operative — now known as the most notorious traitor in American history and serving life in prison — and the FBI agent (Morris Chestnut) who enlists her to track down an elusive criminal. Ken Woodruff penned the script for the Universal Television drama.

Time slot: Midseason

No trailer yet.

The Gilded Age | Following a years-long development process, the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame explores the class system in 1880s New York. The 10-episode drama was picked up straight to series and will premiere in 2019.

Time slot: TBD 2019

No trailer yet as the straight-to-series drama has not begun casting.

CBS



Magnum P.I. | Considered a slam dunk since its pickup, Jay Hernandezstars in the Hawaii-set "updated" reboot of the Tom Selleck classic as an ex-Navy SEAL who returns home from Afghanistan and repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver boss Peter Lenkov will serve as showrunner on the drama from Eric Guggenheim and The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox. The series is a co-production between CBS Television Studios and Universal Television.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

God Friended Me | The drama, from prolific producer Greg Berlanti, explores questions of faith, existence and science in what is described as a humorous, uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist (The Mayor's Brandon Micheal Hall) whose life is turned upside down when he is "friended" by God on Facebook and becomes an agent of change. Scandal's Joe Mortonco-stars in the Warner Bros. TV drama from Alcatraz duo Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

The Red Line | Starring ER's Noah Wyle in his return to broadcast, the Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti drama explores the events that transpire after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor. The series follows three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective. Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss penned the Warner Bros. Television drama. Emayatzy Corinealdi and Noel Fisher co-star.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

The Code | The drama, which was poised to star Mira Sorvino and Dave Annable (who are both being recast) explores the military's brightest minds as they take on the country's toughest challenges — inside the courtroom and out — where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator — and a Marine. The cast includes Anna Wood, Phillipa Soo. From CBS Television Studios, Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk penned the story and Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman — who recently exited the studio for a deal at Lionsgate TV — exec produce.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Fam | The multicamera comedy from Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom) revolves around a woman (Nina Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries) whose dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé (Tone Bell) and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger train wreck half-sister (Odessa Adlon) comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father. The CBS Television Studios comedy hails from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment and exec producer Bob Kushell.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Welcome to the Neighborhood | The multicamera comedy from Big Bang Theory writer Jim Reynolds revolves around the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer, Josh Lawson, Tichina Arnold and Dreama Walker star in the CBS Television Studios series from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Untitled Damon Wayans Jr. comedy | The Happy Endings grad stars in the multicamera comedy about a 30-something couple who, tired of their mundane life, start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life moves in. The comedy, from writers Tim McAuliffe and Austen Earl, is inspired by a time when exec producers Ben Winston and Harry Styles lived together, though that's where the reality ends and the series is not based on real-life experiences or characters. Amber Stevens West and Chris Parnell co-star in the CBS Television Studios comedy from 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry. CBS heavily courted Wayans, pilot season's most in-demand actor, and offered him a two-year deal with ownership points on the series.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

FBI | From Law and Order mastermind Dick Wolf, the straight-to-series procedural explores the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto and Zeeko Zaki (Six) star in the Universal Television and CBS TV Studios. Craig Turk is the showrunner.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Murphy Brown | The 13-episode, straight-to-series revival starring Candice Bergen returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate. Diane English returns as showrunner. Jake McDorman (Limitless) co-stars in the Warner Bros. TV multicam as Murphy's son.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

FOX

Rel | The multicamera comedy stars Lil Rel Howery (The Carmichael Show, Get Out) as a guy whose life is put to the test when he learns that his wife is having an affair with his barber and tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago. The comedy, inspired by Lil Rel's life, hails from 20th TV and Carmichael Show's Kevin Barnett and Josh Rabinowitz, Mike Scully and Jerrod Carmichael. Sinbad co-stars.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

The Passage | Redeveloped from last season, the genre drama is based on the best-selling trilogy by Justin Cronin and is a character-driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Pitch) stars in the drama from Liz Heldens (Friday Night Lights) and exec producers Matt Reeves and Ridley Scott. Emmanuelle Chriqui co-stars in the 20th TV drama.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.



The Cool Kids | A multicam sitcom from writers Charlie Day and Paul Fruchborn, The Cool Kids is set in a retirement community where the ruling clique (Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan) is unseated by a newcomer (Vicki Lawrence). Described as "high school with 70-somethings," it comes from 20th Century Fox Television in association with FX Productions, home of Day's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The comedy was developed off-cycle and heated up after ABC's breakout success with Roseanne. Kevin Abbott is set as showrunner.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.



Proven Innocent | Rachelle Lefevre and Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser star in this one-hour drama from David Elliot and produced by, among others, Empire co-creator Danny Strong. The legal drama focuses on a wrongful conviction firm, where the team works to exonerate clients that were never "proven" guilty. It comes from Danny Strong Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television, and also stars Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Riley Smith and Claire O'Connor.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

ABC

The Kids Are Alright | Not to be confused with the similarly titled feature film, the single-camera comedy from Tim Doyle (Last Man Standing) has been the network's comedy front-runner. Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) stars in the ensemble comedy about a traditional Irish-Catholic family of 10 living in a three-bedroom house outside L.A. as they navigate changes big and small in the turbulent decade of the 1970s. The household is turned upside down when the oldest son returns home and announces he plans to quit the seminary to go off and save the world. Inspired by Doyle's childhood, Mary McCormack co-stars in the comedy from ABC Studios.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Grand Hotel | The upstairs/downstairs drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez star in the drama that revolves around the couple and their adult children, the hotel's wealthy guests, scandals, secrets and escalating debt. Devious Maids alum Brian Tanen penned the script and exec produces the ABC Studios drama alongside Eva Longoria. (Based on the Spanish format.)

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Whiskey Cavalier | The high-octane action dramedy revolves around two agents, played by Scandal's Scott Foley and The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan, as they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies while also navigating friendships, romance and office politics. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Bill Lawrence and writer Dave Hemingson (The Catch), with Foley also exec producing. Ana Ortiz and Tyler James Williams co-star. The pickup solidifies Cohan's departure from The Walking Dead, where she will return for a handful of episodes.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

The Fix | The drama from exec producer Marcia Clark and writers Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain revolves around former prosecutor Maya Travis (Robin Tunney, The Mentalist), after losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, leaves Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the killer (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Lost) strikes again, forcing Maya to return to Los Angeles to confront him one more time. Will she play by the rules, or will she do whatever it takes to get him behind bars? Part legal thriller and part confessional. Merrin Dungey co-stars in the drama from ABC Studios and Mandeville.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.



A Million Little Things | The hourlong dramedy revolves around a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, are all stuck in their lives. But when one of them dies unexpectedly, it's the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. The ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment series stars James Roday, David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Ron Livingston. DJ Nash (Up All Night) serves as showrunner.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

The Rookie | Two years after Castle's surprising cancellation, star Nathan Fillion is back at the network and reuniting with former showrunner Alexi Hawley. The drama, inspired by a true story and picked up straight to series, sees Fillion as the LAPD's oldest rookie. From Entertainment One and ABC Studios, Mercedes Mason co-stars.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Single Parents | Longtime New Girl collaborators JJ Philbin and Liz Meriwether offer up their comedic meditation on parenting with this single camera sitcom from 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. The robust ensemble piece — Taran Killam and Leighton Meester among the stars — follows friends and fellow single parents struggling to raise their seven-year-olds while maintaining some semblance of personal lives. Katharine Pope and Jason Winer are also EPs.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Take Two | Picked up straight to series, the procedural from Castle creators Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller revolves around Rachel Bilson as a former star of a cop show who shadows a private investigator (played by Eddie Cibrian) for a potential comeback. From ABC Studios, StudioCanal and Tandem Productions.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Schooled | The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg ventures to the 1990s with stars AJ Michalka, Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen reprising their roles from The Goldbergs for the single-camera comedy that landed a 13-episode order after being redeveloped from last season. From Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

The CW



Charmed | The reboot is described as a fierce, funny and feminist take on the original series and centers on three sisters (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock) in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done. The drama hails from the CBS Television Studios-based team behind Jane the Virgin Jessica O'Toole, Amy Rardin and Jennie Urman.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

In the Dark | The second pilot-to-series pickup for writer Corinne Kingsbury (who also had CBS order comedy Fam to series), the drama revolves around a flawed and irreverent blind woman who is the only "witness" to the slaying of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind — the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents. Ben Stiller exec produces the CBS Television Studios series. Perry Mattfield, Brooke Markham, Keston John and Austin Nichols star.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

Roswell, New Mexico | Based on Melinda Metz's book Roswell High that inspired the original Jason Katims series, the new take follows the daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns home to Roswell, New Mexico, to discover a shocking truth about her police officer crush: he's an alien who has kept his abilities a secret his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance. From writer Carina Adly MacKenzie, who reteams with The Originals' Julie Plec on the Warner Bros. TV drama, Jeanine Mason (Grey's Anatomy), Nathan Parsons, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino star.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

All American | From exec producer Greg Berlanti and writer April Blair, the drama revolves around a high school football player (Daniel Ezra) from South Central L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High and the wins, losses and struggles of two families from different worlds. Based on the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger, the series has been described as Friday Night Lights meets Straight Outta Compton. Taye Digs co-stars in the Warner Bros. TV drama.

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.

The Originals spinoff, which is called Legacies | Matt Davis — who started with The Vampire Diaries — will star alongside Danielle Rose Russell in the drama about a teenage Hope that is set in Mystic Falls at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted. The drama, which did not produce a typical pilot, hails from Julie Plec and co-writer Brett Matthews. The order keeps the franchise going at The CW, which this season is saying farewell to The Originals (after five seasons)and last year parted ways with The Vampire Diaries (after eight seasons).

Time slot: TBD

No trailer yet.