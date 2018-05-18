'Falling Water' Canceled at USA Network

The little-seen drama aired for two seasons and had an Amazon deal.

The water has run out for Falling Water.

The drama starring Lizzie Brochere (American Horror Story: Asylum) aired for two seasons and will not be back for a third, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The series hailed from creators Blake Masters (Brotherhood) and the late Henry Bromwell (Homeland), who passed away in 2013. Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead) and exec produced the drama, which was a passion project for Bromwell before his death.

Falling Water was USA Network's lowest-rated drama series for two seasons, averaging a mere 140,000 viewers among adults 18-49 and tumbling even lower in its second season (only 90,000 viewers in the demo tuned in). Given the lack of interest, the series would normally have been canceled after its freshman season — but Amazon's SVOD helped secure the drama a surprise second season (with a new showrunner) at the NBCUniversal-owned cable network.

USA Network's drama roster now includes Suits and its spinoff, Suits: Second City; Colony, Mr. Robot, Queen of the South, Shooter, The Sinner and Unsolved, with the latter anthology awaiting a second season decision.