'Family Guy' Will Phase Out Gay Jokes

"Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back [when the show started], we now understand is not acceptable," exec producer Alec Sulkin says.

Fox's Family Guy is taking a big step forward.

The veteran animated comedy created by Seth MacFarlane will phase out jokes that come at the expense of the gay community.

The move was revealed during Sunday's episode in a meta scene in which Peter (voiced by MacFarlane) tells a cartoon President Donald Trump that Family Guy would be trying to "phase out" gay jokes.

Executive producers Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel confirmed the move, telling TV Line that it was an effort for the series — which launched in 1999 — to better reflect the current landscape.

"If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they’re going to have a few differences," Sulkin said. "Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable."



Added Appel: "If a show has literally been on the air for 20 years, the culture changes. And it’s not us reacting and thinking, 'They won’t let us [say certain things].' No, we’ve changed too. The climate is different, the culture is different and our views are different. They’ve been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to shift and evolve in a lot of different ways."

During its 17-season run, Family Guy has targeted Stewie, the baby in the Griffin family, with gay jokes as part of a regular gag.

The creative decision comes as many Hollywood figures — like Kevin Hart — have found themselves embroiled in scandal after previous anti-gay tweets resurfaced.