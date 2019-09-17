'Family Reunion' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The comedy from showrunner Meg DeLoatch also plans a holiday special in advance of the second half of season one.

Netflix is extending its Family Reunion.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the family comedy starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine. The news comes a few days after Netflix canceled another family show, No Good Nick, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin.

Family Reunion centers on the McKellan family — Cocoa (Mowry-Hardrict), husband Moz (Anthony Alabi) and their four kids (Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn James) — who move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family. The transition is not so smooth, however, as the family adjusts to marathon church services, huge humidity hair, family bonding and the home cooking of family matriarch M'Dear (Devine).

Meg DeLoatch (Fuller House, Eve) created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Season two will run for 16 episodes, down a little from the 20-episode order for season one. A date for the second season hasn't been set.

Family Reunion debuted in July with 10 episodes; the second half of the season is due in January. A Christmas special is set for release Dec. 9.

Family Reunion is part of Netflix's push into family friendly programming that also includes Fuller House (which is entering its final season), Alexa & Katie, Prince of Peoria and Malibu Rescue, along with upcoming series The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.