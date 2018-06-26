'Famous in Love' Canceled After 2 Seasons on Freeform

Sources say Freeform wanted more money from SVOD partner Hulu for a potential third season amid clashes between star Bella Thorne and showrunner I. Marlene King.

Freeform is calling it a day with Famous in Love.

The Disney-owned younger-skewing cable network has opted to cancel the Bella Thorne starrer from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King after two seasons. The show's May 30 season-ender now serves as the series finale.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Freeform initially wanted to do a third season of the expensive series from producers Warner Horizon Scripted Television but asked streaming partner Hulu — which has SVOD rights to the drama — for a larger contribution. Given Famous in Love's same-day viewership — season two averaged 254,000 total viewers, down from 330,000 in its freshman run — Hulu declined and Freeform instead opted to cancel the show. Freeform declined comment.

Sources also say news of the cancellation was considered a relief for many members of the production. Star Thorne and showrunner King are said to have clashed on multiple occasions, with the actress exhibiting what sources described as "diva-like behavior" on set. Sources note Thorne actively wanted off of Famous in Love with the actress and social media star having refused to participate in Freeform-organized live-tweets during its second season.

King, meanwhile, continues to be Freeform's go-to showrunner after having delivered the cabler's signature hit in Pretty Little Liars. Freeform this year picked up spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which will continue its relationship with King for the eighth straight year (including PLL spinoff Ravenswood).

Freeform's current scripted roster includes critical hits Grown-ish andThe Bold Type, in addition to Cloak and Dagger, The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble, Alone Together, Siren and Kenya Barris' upcoming Besties. Like many networks, Freeform evaluates success based on a number of factors, including ratings, reviews and social media performance. Famous in Love did not check any of those three central boxes.

The decision to cancel Famous in Love comes weeks after Freeform was forced to cancel Shadowhunters after producer Constantin Film lost its output deal with Netflix that ultimately helped finance the pricey genre drama. Without Netflix's financial backing, Constantin had sought a greater cash infusion from Freeform, which sources say was unable to keep the series going. Shadowhunters will wrap-up in the spring with the second half of its third season and an additional two-hour series finale for a total of 12 episodes.