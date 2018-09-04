'Famous in Love's' Keith Powers Joins Renee Zellweger in Netflix Anthology 'What/If'

Samantha Ware, Juan Castano and Saamer Usmani have also joined the cast, which includes Jane Levy and Blake Jenner.

Netflix's Renee Zellweger-led anthology What/If is rounding out its cast.

Famous in Love breakout Keith Powers has joined the drama. Samantha Ware (Glee), Juan Castano (Transfers) and Saamer Usmani (Reign) have also boarded the series, which co-stars Jane Levy (Castle Rock) and Blake Jenner (Glee).

The 10-episode What/If is described as a social thriller exploring the ripple effects when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. The first season revolves around newlyweds who accept a dangerous proposition.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Zellweger is said to be playing a shrewd and mercurial San Francisco venture capitalist whose towering successes and meticulously curated public persona is the result of a searing devotion to her unapologetic post-feminist doctrine — not to mention the title of her best-selling book, At Any Cost. Levy and Jenner are reportedly playing the newlyweds. Powers will play Todd; Ware will play Angela; Castano will play Marcos; and Usmani will play Avery. Character details are also being kept under wraps.

Mike Kelley, who created ABC's Revenge and CBS' Swingtown, came up with the idea for the project and will serve as showrunner and write the series. Kelley will executive produce alongside Page Fright's Melissa Loy, Atlas Entertainment's Alex Gartner and Charles Roven and Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke of Compari Entertainment. Jackie Levine of Compari will serve as co-exec producer.

Powers is fresh off two seasons of Freeform's Famous in Love. He had multiple offers after the show's abrupt cancellation in June. His credits include The New Edition Story, Fear the Walking Dead, Tales, Faking It, the Netflix original film Reality High and the feature Straight Outta Compton. Powers is repped by Paradigm, Megan Silverman Management and HRi Talent.

Castano is repped by UTA; Ware is with Vanguard Management Group.