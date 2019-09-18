'Fancy Nancy' Gets Early Renewal on Disney Junior (Exclusive)

Season 2 of the series, based on the best-selling books by Jane O'Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser, premieres Oct. 4.

Disney Junior wants more Fancy Nancy.

Disney Junior, which features programming for kids ages two to seven, has ordered a third season of the show ahead of its Season 2 premiere at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 4, on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

The show, based on the New York Times best-selling books by Jane O'Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser, follows six-year-old Nancy, a high-spirited young girl whose imagination and enthusiasm transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary — from her vast vocabulary to her creative attire.

Nancy uses ingenuity and resourcefulness to show that even if life doesn't always go as planned, it's important to make the most of each day and encourage others to do the same. Nearly every episode also features new original songs that showcase a variety of musical styles, including pop, jazz, big band, classical and swing.

Disney Junior says that the show was cable's No. 1 series with girls two to five and two to eight in its first year. The show debuted in July 2018.

The series' voice cast includesAlyson Hannigan and Rob Riggle as Nancy's parents; Broadway's Mia Sinclair Jenness as Nancy; and Spencer Moss (Surveillance) as sister JoJo. The recurring guest voice cast includes Christine Baranski, George Wendt, John Ratzenberger, Kal Penn, Aparna Nancherla, Dana Heath, Tatyana Ali, Ian Chen and Malachi Barton.

This spring, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products welcomed the Fancy Nancy character to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. Fancy Nancy will also be featured in the new Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour, debuting Nov. 1 and hitting several cities around the country during the holiday season.

Other extensions for the series include multiple storybook and early reader book titles from Disney Press; a DVD from Walt Disney Studios and soundtrack from Walt Disney Records; dolls, role-play items, accessories and apparel.

Fancy Nancy, produced by Disney Television Animation, is executive produced and directed by Jamie Mitchell, with Krista Tucker as series developer, co-producer and story editor. Matthew Tishler serves as songwriter and T.J. Hill is composer.