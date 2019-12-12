'The Farewell's' Lulu Wang Books Next Project: Amazon's Nicole Kidman Drama Series (Exclusive)

As her feature starring Awkwafina continues to get critical and awards season buzz, the writer-director has joined 'The Expatriates.'

Lulu Wang is following up The Farewell with Amazon original series The Expatriates.

The filmmaker behind the summer box office breakout has joined the drama as a writer and executive producer. She will also direct multiple episodes of the Hong Kong-set series. Expatriates will see Wang teaming up with exec producer Nicole Kidman, who brought the project based on Janice Y.K. Lee's 2016 novel of the same name to the streamer earlier this year.

"When I first read Janice Lee’s diasporic novel, I was immediately drawn to the rich characters and the global yet intimate exploration of life in modern Hong Kong," Wang said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be working with Nicole Kidman and Amazon, whose commitment to bold, nuanced storytelling make them the perfect partners to translate this atmospheric story to screen."

Expatriates, which already has a straight-to-series order at Amazon, follows a group of close-knit women living as expatriates in Hong Kong. There's Margaret, a world-renowned American architect who suspects that there's something wrong with her latest project until an unexpected event upends her life; Mercy, a Korean-American college grad with a questionable past who is seeking a new life when she finds herself embroiled in an unforgivable scandal; Hilary, a Brit who yearns for a child despite her uncertain marriage; Tammy, a high-flying alpha who is blindsided when her husband's second family arrives at her doorstep; Barbara, whose decadent lifestyle belies a ticking clock; Franny, an Australian loyal to anyone with whom she's lunching; and Olivia, a Chinese socialite who experiences a humiliating loss of status.

The project marks Wang's first foray into television. The Beijing-born filmmaker, who moved to the U.S. at age six, has written and directed two feature length films, 2014's Posthumous and 2019's The Farewell. Wang adapted the latter project from her 2016 This American Life story about her family's decision to hide a terminal cancer diagnosis from her grandmother. The A24 film, which stars Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen, earned $19.6 million following worldwide its July 12 release. It has received critical and awards season buzz, including two Golden Globe nominations.

Wang also is set to helm sci-fi feature Children of the New World based on the collection of short stories from Alexander Weinstein.

Expatriates marks the first project to result from Kidman's first-look deal with Amazon. She and producing partner Per Saari will exec produce via their Blossom Films. POW Productions' Theresa Park is also set to executive produce, and Lee is a consulting producer. Alice Bell also serves as a writer and executive producer.

“Lulu is a tremendously gifted writer and director. Like so many others, I was deeply moved by her work on The Farewell, and I’m thrilled she’s going to help us bring The Expatriates to life on screen,” said Kidman. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added, "We are so proud to have a visionary filmmaker in Lulu Wang take the helm of our new global series, The Expatriates. We know her fantastic eye for authenticity and deep character development skills will bring the complicated, challenging and fascinating women of this story to life."

Wang teased her collaboration with Kidman on Expatriates in a tweet on Wednesday evening, declining the name the project or studio but noting "we could not be more excited."

New partners in crime who got tired of waiting for the official announcement and decided to drop this here because we could not be more excited! (Wine may have been involved, so studio-that shall-not-be-named-yet please don’t sue us.) pic.twitter.com/9NCxcznUDn — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) December 12, 2019

