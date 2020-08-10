'Fargo': Delayed Fourth Season Gets a Premiere Date on FX

The Chris Rock-led season is set to resume production five months after stopping work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Five months after it was originally slated to premiere, Fargo's fourth season will come to FX in September.

The anthology series from creator and showrunner Noah Hawley, like hundreds of other productions, shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread in the United States. The Chris Rock-led season had two episodes left to shoot in Chicago prior to the shutdown.

With production on the remaining episodes set to pick up again later this month, FX has set a premiere date for the season: Fargo will debut at 10 p.m. Sept. 27 with two episodes and air weekly thereafter. The season will run 11 episodes, up from an initial count of 10.

The fourth season is set in Kansas City in 1950, where& two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son, Satchel (Rodney Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son, Zero (Jameson Braccioforte), to Loy.

The cast for the fourth season also includes Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman and Timothy Olyphant.

Whishaw's character is named Patrick "Rabbi" Milligan — suggesting a possible connection to the second season of the series, which featured Kansas City mob hitman Mike Milligan (Bokeem Woodbine).

Hawley, who also directed the first two episodes of season four, executive produces with Warren Littlefield of The Littlefield Company and Joel and Ethan Coen. Fargo comes from MGM Television and FX Productions.

A teaser for season four is below.