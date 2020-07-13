Fashion Drama 'Champagne Supernovas' in the Works at AMC Studios (Exclusive)

Sources say the drama from 'Perry Mason's' Rolin Jones will be shopped to buyers outside the company.

AMC Studios is getting into the fashion business.

The AMC Networks division is teaming with Perry Mason co-creator Rolin Jones to adapt Maureen Callahan's 2015 novel Champagne Supernovas for television. AMC Studios will shop the series to third-party buyers, meaning the potential drama series will not be produced for one of its in-house networks.

Champagne Supernovas chronicles the rise and indiscriminate demise of the genius designers, stylists, models, photographers, patrons, gossips, ravers and muses that invaded the fashion world in the 1990s with just enough rope to hang themselves (and revolutionize an industry).

Jones and Sheila Callaghan will serve as writers and showrunners on the potential series. Both will exec produce alongside Johnny Lin, who optioned the book in 2017. AMC Studios, where Jones recently signed an overall deal, will shop the series.

Jones' credits include Friday Night Lights, Boardwalk Empire and Weeds. Callaghan, a playwright, counts Casual and Shameless among her TV writing credits. Lin's work includes producing and financing Escape From the North Pole. He wrote, produced and directed Queen of Harts.

Champagne Supernovas is the latest project to stem from AMC Studios, whose goal is to not only create and supply scripted originals to in-house networks including AMC and BBC America but to also serve as a studio supplier to buyers across town.