TV Ratings: 'FBI Scores Season Highs as CBS Dominates

'NCIS' also delivers its biggest total audience of the season for the second consecutive week.

CBS was the only English-language network to air a full night of original episodes Tuesday, and it dominated the primetime ratings.

FBI set season highs in both total viewers (10.81 million) and adults 18-49 (1.2 rating), topping last week's numbers (10.67 million and 1.1). The episode also featured a relatively rare cross-network crossover, as Tracy Spiridakos guest-starred as her Chicago PD character (both shows are produced by Dick Wolf).

NCIS snagged its biggest total audience of the season for the second consecutive week, drawing 13.43 million viewers, and tied its season high of 1.3 in adults 18-49. FBI: Most Wanted (8.18 million viewers, 0.9 in 18-49) had its second-best numbers of the season, trailing only last week's crossover with FBI.

Just a handful of original programs aired on other networks. Fox's Empire was off a little bit versus last week with a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 2.59 million viewers. ABC's For Life (0.6, 2.38 million) was steady. NBC aired a news special on the novel coronavirus pandemic at 10 p.m., which drew 3.56 million viewers. Also of note: A repeat of Ellen's Game of Games drew a 1.0 in the demo and 4.82 million viewers, on par with its same-day average for original episodes this season.

CBS led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating, and its 10.8 million viewers topped the combined averages for ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW (9.27 million). NBC was second in the demo at 0.7, and ABC, Fox and Univision tied for third place with 0.5. Telemundo drew a 0.4 and The CW trailed at 0.1.

