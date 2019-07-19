'Fear the Walking Dead' Renewed for Season 6 at AMC

Fear the Walking Dead is not going anywhere.

The Walking Dead spinoff (and former prequel) has been renewed for a sixth season at AMC. The news was announced Friday during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The series remains AMC's second most-watched original — behind only the flagship series. Though it returned June 2 down year-over-year for its lowest-rated season premiere yet, the series pulls an average of more than 2 million viewers and a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic.

Fear the Walking Dead has stabilized its cast following a fair amount of changes in season four. That included former lead Kim Dickens being killed off and creator/showrunner Dave Erickson departing as Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg took over the series exec produced by Robert Kirkman and Scott M. Gimple. The show now features only one series regular remaining from the pilot — Alycia Debnam-Carey — after adding new stars including Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman and Lennie James. James reprises his Walking Dead flagship role as Morgan as the two shows now coexist after creator Kirkman initially balked at the idea.

Fear is now one of three shows in the rapidly expanding Walking Dead universe overseen by chief content officer Gimple. The flagship is returning for its landmark 10th season in October and AMC recently announced a third scripted show — focused on the first generation to come of age in the postapocalypse world. Those are in addition to three TV movies AMC has set with former flagship star Andrew Lincoln. The flagship is currently in the midst of a major change as breakout star Danai Gurira (Michonne) will depart following a handful of season 10 episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead is part of an AMC scripted roster that also includes anthology The Terror, the final season of Preacher, NOS4A2, Lodge 49, McMafia, Dispatches From Elsewhere and Better Call Saul.

