'Fear the Walking Dead': Lennie James Makes His Debut in Season 4 Trailer

AMC on Sunday used Talking Dead to offer the first-look trailer at the forthcoming rebooted season of Fear the Walking Dead.

The spinoff is undergoing major creative changes and will cross over with The Walking Dead during its fourth season opener Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m.

Among the changes, Walking Dead star Lennie James (Morgan) will jump from the flagship to Fear as he is one of several new faces to join the offshoot.

In addition to a shift in its filming location, the Robert Kirkman-produced drama is bringing in new showrunners and adding a number of castmembers. Showrunner Dave Erickson, who developed the spinoff with Walking Dead creator Kirkman, exited the show after the season-three finale. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) will take over as showrunners for season four. Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple is also joining Fear as an executive producer.

Fear will have yet another filming location in season four as the production is moving to Austin, Texas. The shift was set up in the season-three finale's narrative as a new villain (Ray McKinnon) set sail for "what's left of Houston" with Alicia (co-star Alycia Debnam-Carey).

James will be joined by new series regulars Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope), Jenna Elflman (Dharma & Greg), Maggie Grace (Lost) and recurring players Kevin Zegers (Gracepoint, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones) and Evan Gamble (Hap and Leonard).

AMC on Sunday also released the official season-four logline: "In season four, we will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is joining the story from the world of The Walking Dead. The characters’ immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; and the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together toward a new reality for Fear the Walking Dead."



Check out the trailer above and key art from season four below.