Felicity Huffman Netflix Movie 'Otherhood' Bumped in Wake of College Admissions Scandal

The move comes after the actress pleaded guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery scandal.

A Netflix movie starring Felicity Huffman has been pulled from the streamer's schedule in the wake of her guilty plea in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Another project featuring Huffman, however, will remain in place.

Otherhood, a Mandalay Pictures comedy starring Huffman, Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette as three mothers who move to New York to be closer to their adult children, had been scheduled to debut April 26. Netflix has pulled the movie from that date, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, and has not rescheduled it yet.

Huffman also has a supporting role in Ava DuVernay's limited series When They See Us, about the infamous Central Park Five case. She plays prosecutor Linda Fairstein. The series remains scheduled for a May 31 premiere.

Netflix declined to comment.

Huffman was one of 50 people indicted for allegedly paying bribes to college admissions officials and athletic coaches to ensure their admission. The charges that came down March 12 also implicated actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, and film financier Bill McGlashan.

The investigation, which the FBI dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, centers on William "Rick" Singer, the head of a college prep business. According to authorities, Singer (who has pleaded guilty in the case) facilitated bribes paid to coaches at Yale, the University of Southern California and Stanford, among other colleges, to have students falsely admitted as athletic recruits. Singer also arranged to have other people take the SAT or ACT exams for clients' children.

Huffman said Monday she would plead guilty to disguising a $15,000 payment to have someone take the SAT for her oldest daughter as a charitable donation. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," the actress said in a statement.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to USC as recruits to the crew team. Loughlin has been dropped from roles on Hallmark Channel and Netflix's Fuller House following the charges.