‘Felicity’ Reunion Set for ATX Festival

ATX Television Festival is setting up more TV show reunions.

The Austin, Texas-based fest will host a reunion for Felicity, the late 1990s coming-of-age drama that aired on The WB. Stars Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson, Ian Gomez and director-producer Lawrence Trilling are are all confirmed to participate in the panel, which will be co-presented by Entertainment Weekly and Hulu. Russell will also be at the festival for her current show The Americans, which will hold a panel with its stars and creators following its series finale.

ATX, which is set to run June 7-10, will also host the world-premiere sneak peek of an exclusive clip from FX’s new Kurt Sutter series Mayans MC on Friday, June 8. On hand for the Q&A panel to follow will be co-creators Sutter and Elgin James, executive producer-director Norberto Barba and the show’s castmembers, who will kick off the festivities at the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally in downtown Austin.

This year’s event will also feature a look at the HBO comedies High Maintenance and Crashing, with conversations featuring the former’s co-creator Katja Blichfeld, co-creator and star Ben Sinclair and executive producer Russell Gregory, as well as the latter’s creator and star Pete Holmes. Both series have recently wrapped their second seasons and have been renewed for a third.

In addition, Hulu will present a special TGIHulu! panel celebrating their library programming from the iconic ‘90s “TGIF” comedy block. The panel will feature creatives and cast including Ben Savage (Boy Meets World), Michael Jacobs (Boy Meets World), Bronson Pinchot (Perfect Strangers), William Bickley (Family Matters, Step by Step), Kellie Shangyne Williams (Family Matters) and Nell Scovell (Sabrina the Teenage Witch). Together, they will discuss what it was like to be at the center of a pop-culture phenomenon and the enduring popularity of the “TGIF” brand.

Also, SYFY and IDW Entertainment will present a Wynonna Earp panel, featuring creator and showrunner Emily Andras and stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon and Katherine Barrell. Andras and cast will reveal a first look at the cult hit's third season, which is set to return this summer, followed by a discussion of how the series has impacted the genre with its portrayal of leading heroines and championed the importance of fandom and positive LBGTQ representation.

Marcy Carsey will receive this year’s ATX Award in Television Excellence, joining past honorees Henry Winkler, James L. Brooks and Norman Lear. Carsey — who is co-founder of the independent production company The Carsey-Werner Company, along with fellow producer Tom Werner, and has executive produced hit comedies for more than 35 years, including Roseanne, The Cosby Show, A Different World, Third Rock From the Sun and That 70’s Show — will take part in a conversation spanning her career.

The newest additions to ATX join a robust programming schedule that will be headlined by a conversation with The Deuce showrunner David Simon. Meanwhile, another highly anticipated HBO series, Sharp Objects, will make its debut on opening night of the small-screen fest. The event will also feature a Nash Bridges writers room reunion and a thirtysomething reunion with creators Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz and select castmembers.