Female-Focused Car Repair Comedy From Elizabeth Banks Nabs Fox Pilot Order

The multicamera comedy is inspired by the Pennsylvania-based repair shop with all female mechanics.

Fox is hitting the gas pedal on Patty's Auto.

The network on Tuesday handed out a pilot order for the multicamera comedy based on the Pennsylvania repair shop of the same name with all female mechanics.

Inspired by Patrice Banks' Girls Auto Clinic, Patty's Auto is described as an ensemble comedy that centers on Patty and the eclectic women who work for her.

Darlene Hunt (The Big C, ABC's Roseanne revival) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Elizabeth Banks and her Warner Bros. TV-based Brownstone Productions topper Max Handelman.

The comedy is Fox's third live-action comedy pilot order for the 2019-2020 broadcast season. (The network also has two straight-to-series animated comedies.)

Patty's Auto is the first comedy and second overall pilot from WBTV to land at Fox this season. The network, which will be splintered from its studio once the Disney transaction closes, has committed to picking up half its comedies from studios outside of 20th TV. As with drama Prodigal Son, Patty's Auto will be a co-production between Fox and WBTV.

For Banks, her Brownstone banner has been making a push in the scripted space. The company next has Hulu's Aidy Bryant vehicle Shrill due and has multiple other scripts in contention this pilot season.

Keep up with the latest broadcast pilot season pickups, castings and series orders with The Hollywood Reporter's annual guide.