Film Production in Los Angeles Up 12 Percent in Early 2018

TV categories, however, are down more than 7 percent overall.

FilmL.A.’s quarterly report has been released, and on-location filming in the greater Los Angeles area is up 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018. In total, 9,724 shoot days were logged during the period, and on-location feature production experienced its first double-digit bump since 2015, up 11.7 percent.

Incentivized projects contributed 20 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Feature films that took advantage of the California tax incentive program that shot in the first quarter include Bird Box, Peppermint, The Devil Has a Name, Destroyer and Captain Marvel.

In fact, Captain Marvel was one of seven films under California’s incentive program with a budget over $100 million and is the first Marvel project to film in the state since Captain America: Winter Solder in 2014. FilmL.A.’s annual feature production report, due out later this month, will further analyze California’s place among international competitors for new feature projects.

“It is exciting to see increases in high job-producing categories in film and television production,” said FilmL.A. president Paul Audley. “The California Tax Credit program is sustaining the industry in our region and demonstrates how critical it is for a continuation of the program.”

Despite a 7.4 percent decline in the television category overall, TV pilots saw a 22 percent increase and TV dramas saw gains of 4.4 percent. Decreases were seen in TV comedy (down 13.0 percent), TV reality (down 20.7 percent) and web-based TV (down 28.7 percent). Overall, TV production is still tracking 0.4 percent ahead of its five-year average.

Incentivized TV drama projects contributed 50.3 percent of the category in the first quarter. Incentivized TV pilot projects contributed 24 percent, while incentivized TV comedy projects made up 17 percent. In addition, commercial production rose 10 percent in the first quarter of 2018, and is tracking 10 percent above its five-year average.

“This report confirms what below-the-line-workers across Los Angeles are already experiencing — film and television production is booming,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Each new production means more good-paying jobs and a healthier economy for everyone. L.A. is the creative capital of the world, and we’re going to keep it that way.”