'Final Fantasy' Live-Action TV Series in the Works From Sony, Square Enix

Hivemind, which produces 'The Expanse' for Amazon and is currently working on Netflix's upcoming 'The Witcher' series, will co-produce the upcoming adaptation of the popular role-playing games.

Calm your Chocobos!

The iconic long-running, role-playing video game franchise Final Fantasy is coming to television. Sony Pictures Television, Square Enix and production company Hivemind (which produces The Expanse for Amazon and is currently working on Netflix's upcoming The Witcher series) will produce the live-action TV series, which will center on an original story set in the world of Eorzea, first introduced in the online game Final Fantasy XIV.

Jason F. Brown (The Expanse), Sean Daniel (The Mummy franchise) and Dinesh Shamdasani (Sony Pictures upcoming Bloodshot) will produce for Hivemind. Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton will write for the series and also serve as executive producers. Hivemind, which is also currently working with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on The Witcher television adaptation for Netflix, has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios for event TV projects.

The new show will incorporate characters and elements from across the Final Fantasy franchise, which spans 32 years, 15 numbered entries in the main series and over three dozen individual titles. While specific details about the new TV series plot remain under lock and key(blade), it will explore "the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict."

Final Fantasy hallmarks such as magic, airships and, of course, Chocobos, will all be included in the upcoming series. Familiar faces and names from the series (including a version of Cid, the name of a character in nearly every Final Fantasy project) will make appearances.

The Final Fantasy series is marked by its colorful characters, fantastical settings, engrossing plots and deep gameplay mechanics. Each numbered entry in the series introduces a new cast of heroes and a fresh fantasy world to explore, though particular staples of the franchise pop up in nearly every game.

While the TV series will be the first live-action adaptation of the series, a number of animated films based on Final Fantasy properties have been released over the years, as well as an original story, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, under the FF banner starring Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Ming-Na Wen, which debuted to a muted box office run in 2001.

Since its debut in 1987, the Final Fantasy franchise has sold more than 144 million copies globally, making it one of the most successful series in gaming. Recently, Square Enix made waves at this year's E3 convention when it announced a launch date and debuted gameplay for its upcoming remake of 1997's Final Fantasy VII.

The new TV series is the latest in a trend of video game adaptations coming to the small screen. In addition to The Witcher, Showtime is currently working on a Halo series starring Pablo Schreiber and Ubisoft is developing a TV project for its upcoming Skull & Bones game.