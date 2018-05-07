TBS Renews Conan O'Brien-Produced Animated Comedy 'Final Space'

Olan Rogers created the series, which the cable network says ranks as its youngest-skewing original.

TBS is going back to Final Space.

The Turner-owned cable network has handed out a second-season renewal for animated comedy Final Space.

Created by Olan Rogers, TBS says the comedy ranks as its youngest-skewing original series.

Final Space started as a seven-minute pilot presentation and, the cabler says, has reached 20 million viewers across TBS' linear, VOD and digital platforms after the show's initial bow on Reddit.

Exec produces by Rogers and Conan O'Brien's Conaco banner, New Form and Turner's Studio T, Rogers led the season one voice cast that also featured Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun and Coty Galloway. Rogers and David Sacks write and exec produce Final Space.

Final Space is part of a TBS lineup that also includes fellow animated series American Dad and Tarantula plus live-action comedies Angie Tribeca, The Detour, People of Earth, Search Party, Wrecked, The Guest Book and The Last O.G.