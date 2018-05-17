Fired 'Snowpiercer' Showrunner Calls Replacement an "Idiot" for Not Reaching Out

Graeme Manson, the co-creator of 'Orphan Black,' was tapped to run the upcoming TNT series after former showrunner Josh Friedman said he was pushed out.

The former showrunner for TNT's upcoming series Snowpiercer has slammed the etiquette of his successor in a series of tweets that call out new boss Graeme Manson for not getting in touch before taking over.

"If you're asked to rewrite someone or take over their show it seems like good sense and good karma to reach out to that person first and a) find out what the circumstances of their departure are and b) thank them for doing the work you'll be profiting from," Josh Friedman, previously attached to the TNT project and screenwriter of Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds and Brian De Palma's The Black Dahlia, wrote Thursday on Twitter.

"You should buy that person a nice meal or a bottle of alcohol if they're up for it. Your money was earmarked for them at one time. And more than likely, what may be a good job for you was a passion project for them," he added. "Put another way: if you were to take over a show I'd originated and worked on for two years and didn't reach out to me before taking the job you're either an idiot, a coward, or a vichy motherfucker."

Friedman then added in a separate tweet, "In theory."

Manson, the co-creator of Orphan Black, was tapped to run the show in February after Friedman left a month previously over what was described as creative differences. Friedman developed the project, wrote the pilot that was ultimately picked up and has claimed he was pushed out by TNT because he was not "compliant."

On the day that TNT announced the new showrunner, Friedman wrote on Twitter, "Today I'll think on malignancy in the ways it passes through me, sometimes stealing parts of my body, sometimes parts of my creative spirit. I scar. But I heal, motherfuckers."

The upcoming Snowpiercer series, starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, is based on the 2013 film of the same name and the original French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. The story centers on the passengers of a train that perpetually circles the Earth seven years after temperatures have plummeted and the planet has become uninhabitable. On the train in which the passengers are safe, they experience social injustice, prejudice and class warfare.