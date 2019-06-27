TV Ratings: First Democratic Debate Falls Short of 2016 Openers, Still Strong

Preliminary numbers from NBC's telecast should put it well ahead of kickoff debates from 2012 and 2008.

The first presidential primary debate of the 2020 campaign drew a pretty big audience — but not 2016 big.

The debate featuring 10 Democratic hopefuls drew a 7.0 household rating in metered markets on NBC. That could translate to 10 million viewers or so in the final ratings — Tuesday's America's Got Talent drew a 6.9 in metered markets and finished at 10.13 million viewers.

The 7.0 doesn't include MSNBC and Telemundo, which simulcast the debate and will obviously add to the total. Complete numbers for the three-network simulcast will be out later in the day, and this post will be updated then.

Wednesday's telecast will likely end up a good bit behind the first debates of the 2016 election cycle. The first Republican primary debate in August 2015 drew a massive 24 million viewers on Fox News, the channel's biggest audience ever, as it was then-candidate Donald Trump's first time facing other candidates.

The first Democratic primary debate in October 2015 was also a big draw, averaging 15.8 million viewers for CNN. No other primary debate or candidate forum for either party matched the first of the cycle.

The 2016 campaign was an outlier in recent history, with primary debates pulling in much bigger audiences than in the prior two elections. In the 2012 campaign, the largest audience for a primary debate was 7.6 million, for a Republican debate on ABC in December 2011. Four years earlier, the largest primary draw came in April 2008 — 10.7 million, also on ABC.

The first debate of the 2012 cycle delivered 3.53 million viewers for Fox News; four years earlier, the first debate averaged 2.26 million on MSNBC. Tuesday's broadcast will far surpass those numbers.