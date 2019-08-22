First Look: Paul Rudd's Dual Roles in Netflix Comedy 'Living With Yourself'

You really are seeing two Paul Rudds in the first look at Netflix comedy Living With Yourself.

On Thursday, the streamer debuted the first-look at the series in which the Ant-Man star plays Miles, a struggling man who starts an innovative spa treatment to become a better person and finds he's been replaced by an improved version of himself. The eight-episode comedy, which premieres Oct. 18, will follow Miles' fight for his identity, career and wife (Aisling Bea). The first-look photos (see below) show two oppositely dressed Rudds going through the character's day-to-day-life.

The series hails from The Daily Show With John Stewart alum Timothy Greenberg, who created the series and is serving as showrunner, with Battle of the Sexes' Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris directing. Rudd, Greenberg, Dayton, Faris, Likely Story's Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern and Jax Media's Tony Hernandez executive produce.

Living With Yourself has an interesting backstory. The comedy was picked up as a pilot at IFC in February 2017, without Rudd attached, but was released back to its creatives over budget issues with the niche cable network. Producers shopped the series and scored the Netflix pickup.

Although this will be his first starring project on the small screen, Rudd has previously was part of the star-studded ensemble cast of Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer and had recurring roles on NBC's Friends and Parks and Recreation. He will also be the lead of Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters, the third film in the franchise.

See the first-look photos below.